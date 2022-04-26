Kazakh media and public representatives visit Fuzuli district
26.04.2022 [10:58]
Baku, April 26, AZERTAC
“Kazakh media and public representatives have visited the liberated Fuzuli district,” the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of the Karabakh Economic Region made a Twitter post.
“During the visit, the Kazakh media and public representatives familiarized themselves with the destroyed religious monuments, cemeteries and villages, as well as the newly built Fuzuli International Airport,” the post said.
