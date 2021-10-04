Milan hang on to beat Atalanta and close gap with leaders Napoli
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2021 [13:51]
Baku, October 4, AZERTAC
AC Milan continued their impressive start to the Serie A season on Sunday, surviving a late Atalanta comeback to earn a 3-2 victory in Bergamo, according to ESPN.
A sixth victory from seven league games this season for second-placed Milan helped them to close the gap with leaders Napoli to two points, while Atalanta, who finished third behind Milan last term, are eighth after their first defeat in six matches in all competitions.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
04.10.2021 [19:00]
04.10.2021 [13:39]
04.10.2021 [12:56]
MULTIMEDIA
04.10.2021 [15:19]
04.10.2021 [15:15]
04.10.2021 [19:41]
04.10.2021 [16:08]
04.10.2021 [13:47]
04.10.2021 [11:18]
04.10.2021 [11:50]
02.10.2021 [12:04]
02.10.2021 [11:19]
30.09.2021 [11:46]
28.09.2021 [13:55]
28.09.2021 [13:45]
27.09.2021 [17:11]
30.09.2021 [14:42]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
04.10.2021 [17:36]
02.10.2021 [18:50]
01.10.2021 [18:00]
28.09.2021 [17:51]
01.10.2021 [11:04]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
29.09.2021 [10:35]
28.09.2021 [12:10]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note