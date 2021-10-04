Milan hang on to beat Atalanta and close gap with leaders Napoli

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

AC Milan continued their impressive start to the Serie A season on Sunday, surviving a late Atalanta comeback to earn a 3-2 victory in Bergamo, according to ESPN.

A sixth victory from seven league games this season for second-placed Milan helped them to close the gap with leaders Napoli to two points, while Atalanta, who finished third behind Milan last term, are eighth after their first defeat in six matches in all competitions.