One dead, 12 Egyptians injured in Umrah bus crash in Saudi Arabia

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that it is following up with the general consulate of Egypt in Jeddah the aftermath of a bus crash transporting 51 Umrah pilgrims of different nationalities on the road between the cities of Makkah and Madinah, according to the Egypt Independent.

A ministry statement said that the accident resulted in the death of one man, and the injury of 12 Egyptian citizens.

Most of the Egyptian passengers received the required medical attention and were discharged from hospital, with one still receiving the necessary treatment, it added, assuring that his condition is being followed up and all means of care is being provided to him.

The ministry also cleared up confusion regarding another traffic accident in Jeddah where a married Egyptian couple were killed in a car crash, stating that this accident is not related to the Umrah bus crash.

The General Consulate in Jeddah concluded all procedures and arrangements for the burial of the deceased couple in the al-Baqi graves in Madinah based on their family’s request.

The Consulate General contacted various Saudi concerned authorities (Saudi Red Crescent – Road Management, and Health Affairs authority) following the incidents, whom in turn provided all possible cooperation.

The Consulate General in Jeddah also assigned one of its diplomatic members to immediately move to Medina, to follow up the situation and expedite all related procedures.

The Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the three deceased citizens.