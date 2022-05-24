  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels in Moldovan media spotlight

    24.05.2022 [16:52]

    Chisinau, May 24, AZERTAC

    The influential media outlets of Moldova have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s working visit to Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium.

    The articles, published by “NOİ”, “Publika”, “Primerestiri” and other news portals in Russian and Romanian languages, highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the press statement by European Council President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting.

    The articles also featured remarks by European Council President Charles Michel in his statement on negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Brussels in Moldovan media spotlight
