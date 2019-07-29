    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour"

    29.07.2019 [20:48]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has been decorated with the Order of "Legion of Honour" officer degree by the French President`s Decree.

    On behalf of the French government, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire presented the Order to the Prime Minister. A professional researcher of French language and literature, Novruz Mammadov was honored for his contribution to Azerbaijan-France cooperation.

    Saying he is pleased to bring this good news, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire expressed his country`s special respect and reverence for Novruz Mammadov.

    Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the French government and people for the high award.

    Instituted on May 19, 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the “Legion of Honour” is the highest state decoration of France. It has five degrees. Officer degree is awarded to those who rendered special services to the French Republic and its people. A number of world-renowned people have been decorated with the Order of "Legion of Honour" officer degree.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour"
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.07.2019 [16:05]
    Foreign Ministry: Continuing illegal activities is next provocative attempt of Armenia to undermine negotiation process
    26.07.2019 [12:51]
    Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Conference reaffirms its support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
    25.07.2019 [21:00]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing British ambassador
    25.07.2019 [11:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister
    Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour" Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour"