    Shusha to host 5th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival

    11.05.2022 [18:33]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the action plan approved by the order of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers dated February 25, 2022, the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will be held in Shusha, pearl of Karabakh.

    Initially held in 1989 to mark the 100th anniversary of birth of the prominent Azerbaijani mugham performer Seyid Shushinski, the Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has returned to Shusha after 30 years of longing and was held on May 12-13, 2021 on Shusha’s Jidir Duzu.

    This year, the 5th edition of the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will feature performances of folk musicians and folk dancers from 10 foreign countries, as well as folk ensembles from various regions of Azerbaijan.

    The Festival will be held on 12-14 May.

    By the relevant Order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the year 2022 was declared as the “Year of Shusha” in Azerbaijan.

