    Tokyo Grand Slam judo event canceled

    24.09.2020 [17:08]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    The International Judo Federation has canceled the Tokyo Grand Slam, an international judo competition that had been scheduled for December, 2020.

    The IJF made the announcement on its website, saying it needs to be extra cautious when planning events in Japan in light of the continued Covid-19 pandemic and also considering the fact that Japan is set to host the Olympic Games.

    IJF President Marius Vizer and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yamashita Yasuhiro agreed to give up on holding the Tokyo Grand Slam when they talked over the phone last week.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tokyo Grand Slam judo event canceled
