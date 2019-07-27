Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Turkey won judo team competition at EYOF Baku 2019. Turkish team defeated Russia 4-0 in the final, while Germany beat Italy to win bronze medals.

AZERTAG.AZ : Turkey wins judo team competition at EYOF Baku 2019

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter