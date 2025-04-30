Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is showcasing its tourism potential at the "ATM 2025" (Arabian Travel Market 2025) international tourism exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The country is represented by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC, Shahdag Tourism Center, and 41 local tourism institutions.

The Azerbaijani national pavilion offers visitors a unique opportunity to discover traditional tourism products, explore nature tourism through virtual reality (VR) glasses, and enjoy samples of national sweets.

The stand also highlights the tourism potential of Karabakh and the East Zangezur region and features an information campaign dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty."

Javidan Huseynov, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, also visited the national stand.