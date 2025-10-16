Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports
Baku, October 16, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan exported 336,800 tons of methanol worth $75.8 million in January–September 2025, according to the State Customs Committee.
During the same period in 2024, the country exported 367,090 tons of methanol, with a total export value of $75.3 million.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum tour Shusha city
- 15.10.2025 [20:31]
Nakhchivan’s industrial output increases by nearly 16 percent
- 15.10.2025 [20:20]
Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in “Eternity-2025” exercise
- 15.10.2025 [19:39]
Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for meeting
- 15.10.2025 [19:34]
Toronto hosts Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival
- 15.10.2025 [19:20]
Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries
- 15.10.2025 [19:15]
Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum arrive in Shusha
- 15.10.2025 [19:11]
Azerbaijan, Korea discuss military cooperation
- 15.10.2025 [19:01]
Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for cooperation
- 15.10.2025 [18:57]
“Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future” exhibition launched in Baku
- 15.10.2025 [18:42]
Baku Higher Oil School, PASHA Capital sign MoU
- 15.10.2025 [18:32]
Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Advisor to German Chancellor
- 15.10.2025 [18:25]
® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025
- 15.10.2025 [18:07]
Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed
- 15.10.2025 [18:01]
Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings underway in Shusha
- 15.10.2025 [17:53]
UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts
- 15.10.2025 [17:25]
Barcelona captain confirms contract renewal imminent – ‘We are very close’
- 15.10.2025 [17:24]
Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum kicks off in Khankendi
- 15.10.2025 [17:18]
UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council
- 15.10.2025 [17:11]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
- 15.10.2025 [16:23]
Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation
- 15.10.2025 [16:16]
Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050
- 15.10.2025 [16:07]
Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss current state and future prospects of cooperation
- 15.10.2025 [15:55]
Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy
- 15.10.2025 [15:27]
Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements
- 15.10.2025 [15:15]
Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General
- 15.10.2025 [15:14]
To the participants of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan
- 15.10.2025 [14:53]
Baku hosts Week of Italian Cuisine
- 15.10.2025 [13:58]