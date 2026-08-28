Azerbaijani athletes to compete at World Climbing Europe Championship Laval 2026

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s national sport climbing team will vie for medals at the 2026 European Sport Climbing Championships in Laval, France.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Chingiz Taghizade, Leyla Ahmadova and Sima Safarova.

The competition, which is the senior European Championship event for Lead and Speed climbing, will run from August 28 to 30.