Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss formation of financial ecosystem

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Khalilov met with First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Nodirbek Saydullayev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current approaches to and prospects for developing an innovative financial ecosystem and financial technologies, as well as expanding access to financing sources for organizations specializing in this field.

The parties also exchanged views on opportunities for deepening institutional cooperation.