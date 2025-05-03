Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba

Guba, May 3, AZERTAC

Guba hosted Saturday the opening ceremony of the Guba Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025.

In his remarks, Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, wished the athletes success, expressing gratitude to the European Judo Union (EJU) for the placed trust.

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, also wished success to the participating countries. He also highlighted the great state support to the development of sport in the country. According to him, holding international events in the Azerbaijani districts will contribute significantly to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

Albert Gmeiner, EJU Sports Commissioner, extended greetings of EJU President László Tóth. He also expressed deepest gratitude to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation on behalf of the entire judo family for hosting the event.

The tournament, bringing together 141 judokas, including 100 boys and 41 girls, will run until May 4.