Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, September 7, AZERTAC
President of Russia Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026
Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off
BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”
BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development
BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement
BCAW 2026 focuses on cross-border renewable energy certificates for regional connectivity
Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings