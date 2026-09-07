Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”

BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development

BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement

BCAW 2026 focuses on cross-border renewable energy certificates for regional connectivity

Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings