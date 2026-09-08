Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, September 8, AZERTAC
Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions
BCAW26 explores climate change challenges on inland water bodies
Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change
Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says
Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians
Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data
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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $107
- [10:13]
Officers injured, vehicles damaged in UK anti-migrant protest
- 07.09.2026 [20:53]
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
- 07.09.2026 [20:22]
Top stories update
- 07.09.2026 [20:00]
AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns
- 07.09.2026 [19:09]
BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance
- 07.09.2026 [19:04]
BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement
- 07.09.2026 [18:36]
bp supports renewable energy education at local universities
- 07.09.2026 [18:35]
LNG traffic through Hormuz hit harder than oil flows
- 07.09.2026 [18:18]
VI World Nomad Games: International chef's competition held in Kyrgyzstan
- 07.09.2026 [17:12]
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model promoted during UN’s ESCAP sessions
- 07.09.2026 [17:10]
Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings
- 07.09.2026 [17:05]
BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development
- 07.09.2026 [17:02]
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of cooperation in youth and sports
- 07.09.2026 [16:53]
Volcanic ash continues to disrupt flights in Indonesia, thousands stranded
- 07.09.2026 [16:50]
® Azercell and ADA University organize AI training program for students
- 07.09.2026 [16:45]
Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves reach record high
- 07.09.2026 [16:43]
ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week
- 07.09.2026 [16:35]
Bulgarian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan
- 07.09.2026 [16:17]
AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026
- 07.09.2026 [16:02]
Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs over next two years
- 07.09.2026 [15:34]
Avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria kills 11, injures 6
- 07.09.2026 [15:23]
Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President
- 07.09.2026 [15:09]
New training period begins in Azerbaijan Army
- 07.09.2026 [14:43]
Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council to establish new cooperation format
- 07.09.2026 [13:47]
COP31 CEO: COP29 legacy has created a solid foundation
- 07.09.2026 [13:31]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 07.09.2026 [13:27]
From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat
- 07.09.2026 [13:24]
Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off
- 07.09.2026 [12:06]
Top stories update
- 07.09.2026 [12:00]
Yalchin Rafiyev: Finance is what makes implementation possible
- 07.09.2026 [11:53]
Market fire kills 11 in Indonesia
- 07.09.2026 [11:29]
Gold and silver prices fall in global markets
- 07.09.2026 [11:27]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 07.09.2026 [11:07]
Heavy rain lashes Japan as weather agency warns of landslides, rainbands
- 07.09.2026 [11:04]
Türkiye retain European women's volleyball title with 3-2 win over Italy
- 07.09.2026 [10:50]
Five dead after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport
- 07.09.2026 [10:25]
Iran condemns US strikes on oil tankers as 'illegal, aggressive'
- 07.09.2026 [10:17]
Azerbaijani culture showcased at National Minorities Festival in Sokolov
- 06.09.2026 [22:22]
Swedish media report on 18-year-old candidate of Azerbaijani origin
- 06.09.2026 [20:12]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States
- 06.09.2026 [19:23]
President Ilham Aliyev visited Azerbaijani Navy VIDEO
- 06.09.2026 [15:03]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [12:00]
To His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini
- 06.09.2026 [11:26]
International Chess Festival starts in Guba
- 06.09.2026 [11:07]
Mine explosion occurs in Agdam district
- 06.09.2026 [10:35]
AIR Center Chairman responds to The Guardian’s review of the Black Garden
- 06.09.2026 [01:25]
Meeting between Putin, US envoys concludes in Moscow
- 06.09.2026 [01:08]
Besiktas wins the derby and triumphs over host Fenerbahce
- 06.09.2026 [00:54]
Winners of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon competition awarded
- 05.09.2026 [22:01]
Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 05.09.2026 [21:21]
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony
- 05.09.2026 [20:08]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [20:00]
Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
- 05.09.2026 [19:31]