Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions

BCAW26 explores climate change challenges on inland water bodies

Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change

Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data