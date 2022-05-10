Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Turkish city of Kars

Ankara, May 10, AZERTAC

An event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been held in the Turkish city of Kars.

Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Kars, as well as heads and representatives of local authorities, well-known representatives of the Kars community attended the event.

The participants paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Kars and laid flowers at a statue of great leader.

Then, the Kars Cultural Center hosted a large commemorative ceremony to mark memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Highlighting the exceptional services of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of national statehood of Azerbaijan, the speakers expressed confidence that the bright memory of national leader, the savior of Azerbaijan, who made great contributions to Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood, will live forever in people's hearts.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary highlighting the rich, meaningful life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Sabir Shakhtakhti

Special correspondent