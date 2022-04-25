Caspian Energy Club’s new board holds its first meeting

Baku, April 25, AZRTAC

Newly elected board of the Caspian Energy Club has held its first meeting, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev.

The new structure of the Caspian Energy Club and the strategic plan for 2022 were approved during the meeting. According to the decision of the Board of the Caspian Energy Club, the Club will focus its 2022-year international activities in Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the USA and European countries.

Telman Aliyev said that despite the fact that it was the first meeting of the Board, it was quite productive. “Thus, we will focus the work of the Caspian Energy Club for the year of 2022 mainly on the development of regional entrepreneurship and youth, as well as the boost of the activity of the Caspian Energy Club representative offices abroad. For this purpose, the board has already approved a number of projects, and planned a number of business tours in the regions. Our first business tour to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will take place in May. As part of this business tour, the companies will get acquainted with the enterprises located here, as well as hold B2B meetings with the Nakhchivan entrepreneurs.”

“On our part, we have laid the cornerstone with the Azerbaijan Technical University for close cooperation on youth and human resources development. A number of trainings have already been conducted by the management and members of the Caspian Energy Club. In the course of the year, we will hold awareness-raising meetings with students at the Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, as well as at other higher educational institutions, and implement projects to increase their employment rate”, Telman Aliyev said.

Besides, the meeting participants also discussed issues on giving a boost to the operation of foreign offices, sector-based development and progression of local entrepreneurs and young representatives in regions, organization of awareness-raising events to increase corporate social responsibility among the Caspian Energy Club members and development of new project programs, active participation of Caspian Energy Club members in the process of training and hiring personnel together with higher educational institutions, etc.

Telman Aliyev (Caspian Energy Club), Zarifa Hamzayeva (Gazelli Group), Rashad Abasov (Ase Logistics Group), Farid Mammadov (Caspian Event Organizers), Ruslan Aliyev (Azerigaz PU), Ilkin Shabanov (Delta Group LLC), Savash Uzan (Azersun Holding), Aydin Rakhmanov (Gala Hayat /Gala Insurance OJSC), Fuad Allahverdiyev (AzerTelecom), Asad Nasrullayev (Debet Safety), Zaur Darabzade (Cinema Plus), Nariman Mammadov (Nariman film LLC) were elected as new members of the Caspian Energy Club for the year of 2022.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.