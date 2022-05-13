Ukrainian news portal issues article on Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev

Kyiv, May 13, AZERTAC

Ukraine’s Asmedia news portal has published an article on the occasion of the 99th birthday anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Written by Master Student of the Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design Najmiya Zeynalzade, the article highlighted the outstanding services of the founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to the people of Azerbaijan.

“Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s strategy aimed at strengthening the Azerbaijani statehood is today successfully continued by his worthy successor President Ilham Aliyev,” the article emphasized.

The author hailed the rapid development, high economic growth and a stable political system of Azerbaijan, stressing that the country is strengthening its regional and global position. Azerbaijan is recognized as a leader in the region and a reliable partner in the international arena.

The article also highlighted Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent