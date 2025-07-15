Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss cooperation

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

On July 15, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by Munther Ibrahim Hussein, President of the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev congratulated Munther Ibrahim Hussein on his recent appointment and wished him success in his new role.

Aliyev provided an overview of the large-scale reforms implemented within Azerbaijan’s prosecutorial authorities, emphasizing the critical role of the prosecution service in combating modern crimes, particularly corruption. He also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in this field.

The Prosecutor General hailed the steadily developing relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, including their cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He also informed the delegation about the upcoming 3rd meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of OIC member states, scheduled to be held in Baku in 2026.

Munther Ibrahim Hussein, in turn, emphasized the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Iraq, underscoring the deep cultural, religious, and historical ties that unite the two nations.

He noted the importance of strengthening bilateral and effective cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement bodies, particularly in the fight against crime and corruption.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual interest, including the expansion of the contractual and legal framework to further enhance bilateral cooperation.