Azerbaijan joins Rabat International Book Fair

Rabat, April 21, AZERTAC

The 30th Rabat International Book Fair officially opened in the Moroccan capital on April 17 and will run through April 27, under the supervision of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission and with the participation of leading cultural and educational institutions.

Azerbaijan is represented at the prestigious literary event with a national stand organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.

“The national stand features a diverse collection of newly published and valuable books about Azerbaijan, offering visitors and participants insights into the country's rich history, culture, and book art,” said Kamran Musayev, a representative of the Ministry of Culture’s Book Industry Department.

The 2025 edition features 775 exhibitors from 51 countries, providing each nation with a prominent platform to enhance its global cultural presence. More than 100,000 publications are on display, and 26 cultural events are scheduled to take place throughout the fair.