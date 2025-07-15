Azerbaijan represented at World Youth Development Forum in China

Suzhou, July 15, AZERTAC

The World Youth Development Forum has opened in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, under the motto “Unleash Youth Potential for Global Development.” Organized by the All-China Youth Federation and the Jiangsu Provincial Government with support from the United Nations, the event brings together representatives, officials, and young leaders from over 100 countries and international organizations.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Xin Changxing, Secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee; A Dong, First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China; Nadia Rasheed, the UNFPA Representative to China; and Felipe Paullier, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs. They emphasized the forum's role in fostering global youth engagement and cooperation.

Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Ayten Aliyeva, President of the “Great Silk Road” International Youth Union and a member of the Board of the World Youth Development Forum.

During the plenary session, youth policy officials from various countries engaged in dialogue. The forum organizers also selected the top 100 initiatives under the “Global Youth Development Action Plan 2025.”

Running until July 20, the forum includes thematic sessions on “Green Consumption and Sustainable Development,” “Artificial Intelligence and Scientific and Technological Innovation,” and “Cultural Heritage Protection and Inheritance.” The program also features the Global Youth Development Program Acceleration (Incubation) Week and the Silk Road Young Entrepreneurs Forum.

The forum aims to unite young entrepreneurs from regions along the historical Silk Road across Europe, Asia, and Africa. It seeks to promote knowledge exchange, build the Silk Road Young Entrepreneurs Network, and strengthen cooperation in innovation, sustainable development, and startup ventures.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent