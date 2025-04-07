The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijani Para swimmer claims silver at Gymnasiade

Užice, April 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer Murad Mammadov has earned a silver medal at the 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade held in Serbia.

Mammadov finished second in the men's 200m freestyle – with a time of 2.28 minutes.

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade
  • 07.04.2025 [17:54]

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis
  • 07.04.2025 [17:06]

Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final
  • 07.04.2025 [11:59]

Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025
  • 07.04.2025 [11:31]

Tukish Football Federation bans Mourinho, Fenerbahçe players for 3 games after derby fiasco
  • 07.04.2025 [10:23]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade
  • 06.04.2025 [18:23]

Buendia's late winner lifts Leverkusen past stubborn Heidenheim
  • 06.04.2025 [17:33]

Liverpool moves closer to title without kicking a ball as Arsenal held by Everton
  • 06.04.2025 [13:26]

PSG win record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title
  • 06.04.2025 [11:32]

Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation

  • 07.04.2025 [21:28]

David Babayan's confession: Diplomatic passports, like our ordinary passports, were Armenian - TRIAL

  • 07.04.2025 [21:22]

  • 07.04.2025 [21:00]

David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain

  • 07.04.2025 [20:05]

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku

  • 07.04.2025 [19:39]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts events as part of NATO program

  • 07.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE

  • 07.04.2025 [19:01]

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

  • 07.04.2025 [18:49]

From Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • 07.04.2025 [18:36]

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000

  • 07.04.2025 [18:11]

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says

  • 07.04.2025 [18:08]

  • 07.04.2025 [17:54]

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

  • 07.04.2025 [17:46]

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport

  • 07.04.2025 [17:44]

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week

  • 07.04.2025 [17:16]

  • 07.04.2025 [17:06]

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society

  • 07.04.2025 [16:35]

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu

  • 07.04.2025 [16:32]

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan

  • 07.04.2025 [16:15]

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals

  • 07.04.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district

  • 07.04.2025 [15:44]

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

  • 07.04.2025 [15:07]

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

  • 07.04.2025 [15:03]

ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 07.04.2025 [14:55]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

  • 07.04.2025 [14:52]

AZAL: 33 years in the skies

  • 07.04.2025 [14:20]

® April 7 - World Health Day

  • 07.04.2025 [14:12]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand

  • 07.04.2025 [14:05]

Ashgabat welcomes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s classic “Arshin Mal Alan” with enthusiasm

  • 07.04.2025 [13:21]

Tashkent hosts 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference

  • 07.04.2025 [13:13]

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

  • 07.04.2025 [12:53]

Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM

  • 07.04.2025 [12:51]

ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10

  • 07.04.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

  • 07.04.2025 [12:36]

Reverse-rawling bat may inspire next-gen sensory tech and robotics

  • 07.04.2025 [12:17]

  • 07.04.2025 [11:59]

Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar

  • 07.04.2025 [11:55]

600 politicians and heads of organizations to attend Astana International Forum 2025

  • 07.04.2025 [11:42]

  • 07.04.2025 [11:31]

Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths, UN agencies warn

  • 07.04.2025 [11:22]

S. Korea's Government tentatively sets presidential election for June 3

  • 07.04.2025 [11:19]

Scientists claim this simple action could remove harmful microplastics from drinking water

  • 07.04.2025 [11:15]

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

  • 07.04.2025 [11:13]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 07.04.2025 [11:07]

Around 30 dead in DR Congo capital flooding, authorities say

  • 07.04.2025 [10:59]

Defiant Trump vows to stay course as countries scramble over tariffs

  • 07.04.2025 [10:54]

Obesity severity tied to increased risk across 16 common conditions

  • 07.04.2025 [10:35]

  • 07.04.2025 [10:23]

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

  • 07.04.2025 [10:22]

NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum

  • 06.04.2025 [21:50]

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement to international community on International Mine Awareness Day

  • 06.04.2025 [21:33]

Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties

  • 06.04.2025 [21:17]

British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs

  • 06.04.2025 [20:59]

US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10

  • 06.04.2025 [20:37]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [20:29]

  • 06.04.2025 [18:23]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset

  • 06.04.2025 [18:11]

Pakistan hands over second consignment of emergency relief aid for people affected by earthquake to Myanmar

  • 06.04.2025 [17:43]

  • 06.04.2025 [17:33]

  • 06.04.2025 [13:26]

16 killed in tornadoes, severe flooding across U.S. Midwest, South

  • 06.04.2025 [13:19]

Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district

  • 06.04.2025 [12:46]

Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

  • 06.04.2025 [12:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident

  • 06.04.2025 [11:53]

  • 06.04.2025 [11:32]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [11:20]

How microRNAs act as a 'blueprint' for the developing brain

  • 05.04.2025 [21:01]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation

  • 05.04.2025 [20:53]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

  • 05.04.2025 [20:40]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman

  • 05.04.2025 [17:20]

Senate Chairman: Pakistan and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations that always support each other

  • 05.04.2025 [17:08]

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan Army has consistently justified the trust placed in it by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and will remain committed to doing so in the future

  • 05.04.2025 [16:53]

Expert: SOCAR and Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry are of greatest interest to the UK - INTERVIEW

  • 05.04.2025 [16:41]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 05.04.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor

  • 05.04.2025 [16:30]

Germany's DAX stock index plunges almost 5% after tit-for-tat tariffs

  • 05.04.2025 [16:07]

Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion

  • 05.04.2025 [15:22]

The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power

  • 05.04.2025 [15:15]

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addresses Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly

  • 05.04.2025 [15:11]

Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

  • 05.04.2025 [15:05]

53 families receive house keys VIDEO

  • 05.04.2025 [14:21]

Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry

  • 05.04.2025 [13:42]

Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29

  • 05.04.2025 [13:23]

Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [13:12]

Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole

  • 05.04.2025 [12:49]

Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is among the top five countries for landmine contamination

  • 05.04.2025 [12:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 05.04.2025 [12:38]

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [12:34]

Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

  • 05.04.2025 [12:15]

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane scores in Bayern win over Augsburg as march towards title continues

  • 05.04.2025 [12:02]

The Milli Majlis urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia

  • 05.04.2025 [11:36]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

  • 05.04.2025 [11:15]

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally

  • 05.04.2025 [11:00]

China imposes 34% reciprocal tariffs on imports of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s trade war

  • 04.04.2025 [22:06]

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says

  • 04.04.2025 [22:03]

Educational opportunities for Moroccan students at Baku Higher Oil School discussed

  • 04.04.2025 [21:53]

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [21:27]

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 04.04.2025 [21:16]

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [20:34]

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

  • 04.04.2025 [19:54]