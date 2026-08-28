Azerbaijan’s new Permanent Delegate presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General

Paris, August 28, AZERTAC

Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Azerbaijan's newly appointed Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, presented his credentials to Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO.

During the UNESCO-hosted meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization, emphasizing the importance of enhancing relations in various areas.

Fakhraddin Ismayilov highlighted preparations for the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Baku on October 27-29.

He also stressed the significance of close collaboration and joint efforts between Azerbaijan and UNESCO for the successful hosting of the Forum.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.