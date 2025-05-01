Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, ICESCO ink Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday.

The document envisages promoting multicultural values, implementing joint cultural and educational projects, as well as fostering dialogue and mutual understanding in the Islamic world.

Ravan Hasanov, BIMC Executive Director, noted that the MoU marks the launching of a new phase of partnership between the two institutions, adding that such international collaborations contribute to advancing Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism model, also paving the way for broader initiatives in the future.

Anar Karimov, Head of ICESCO’s Partnerships and International Cooperation Sector, underscored that this cooperation is of strategic importance in terms of boosting dialogue and engagement across education, science, and culture, the core mission of the organization.