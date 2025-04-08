Deaflympics development in Azerbaijan discussed

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, met with Ádám Kósa, President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), and Iosif Stavrakakis, President of the European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO).

The meeting focused on the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan. (The Deaflympics are high-level sporting events for athletes with hearing impairments.)

The sides also discussed prospects for enhancing international cooperation in this field, sharing best practices, and implementing joint projects.