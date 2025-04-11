IOC Executive Board approves signing of French Alps 2030 Olympic Host Contract

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB), in a hybrid-format meeting hosted from Olympic House, Tuesday approved the IOC’s countersigning of the French Alps 2030 Olympic Host Contract, according to the committee’s official website.

The French Alps were elected to host the XXVI Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2030 at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris, subject to the submission of the Games Delivery Guarantee under timelines set by the IOC EB.

Since then, two successive governments have provided guarantees, and the French Parliament approved the budget law in February.

Prime Minister François Bayrou also wrote to the IOC in March. His letter included commitments with respect to the next steps of the budget law.

In the same letter, the financial commitment of the French Government was issued, which allowed for the two regions (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur) to also confirm their financial engagement.

With this solid basis, the IOC EB has decided to proceed with the countersigning of the Olympic Host Contract.

This is an important milestone, as it allows for the formal start of work and engagement with the newly formed Organising Committee.