Mingachevir – a place, where majestic Kura River reveals its true beauty, spirit, and energy VIDEO

Mingachevir, September 25, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights Mingachevir city.

Mingachevir is one of the destinations which offers a stunning vantage point for the Kura River's splendor. Located on the river’s banks, the "City of Lights" is known for its cleanliness, breath-taking views, and most importantly, its cool coastline. This area offers nature, adventure, and comfort simultaneously.

Since the city was founded in 1948, a boulevard has been created on the banks of the Kura River for the recreation of its residents. The parks on both banks of the river running through the city are spectacular. The "Right Bank Park", with an area of 15 thousand square meters, mainly houses hotels, hotel-type establishments, and catering facilities, but is located on the other side of the river.

The “Coastal Park”, with an area of 34,400 square meters, offers all amenities for the recreation of the population provided after the reconstruction work in 2013. Visitors can stroll or cycle along the boulevard, do sports, enjoy the magnificent scenery created by the Kura River, and taste delicious fish dishes. In addition, a boating trip along the Kura River evokes a remarkable feeling.

Along with local residents, many tourists enjoy watching both banks of the river.

Rebuilt in line with international standards, the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center is also located on the banks of the river. Therefore, residents of Mingachevir and guests of the city also have the opportunity to watch local and international rowing competitions. The water here does not freeze in the winter months, that allows representatives of many foreign countries with cold climates to hold their training sessions in the Kura. This is also an ideal spot for amateur anglers. Moreover, birding enthusiasts are drawn to the region to observe rare and migrating bird populations. They also enjoy feeding seagulls. People can watch all this beauty from the 185-meter-long, 14-meter-wide bridge built for the highway over the Kura River.

Tourists also do not forget to visit the Mingachevir reservoir, popularly known as the "Mingachevir Sea". Around the reservoir, there are also beach areas next to the grey cliffs.

In short, Mingachevir is considered an excellent destination for ecotourism, family recreation and water adventures.