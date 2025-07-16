Mutual visa exemption agreement between Azerbaijan and China enters into force

Beijing, July 16, AZERTAC

The “Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China,” signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April, officially entered into force on July 16.

Under the agreement, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan holding valid ordinary passports and citizens of the People's Republic of China holding valid ordinary passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit through the territory of the other country. The visa exemption allows for a maximum stay of 30 days per visit, with a total duration not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent