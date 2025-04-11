Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis
Baku, April 11, AZERTAC
Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 European Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) thrashed Georgian Vakhtang Lolua in the 1/4 finals to progress to the semifinal. His success was followed by Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Mammadov (63kg) who defeated Croatian Ivan Lizatovıć and Islam Abbasov (63kg) who routed his Norwegian opponent Exauce Mukubu, making it to the semifinals.
They will face Armenian Manvel Khachatryan, Turkish Kerem Kamal and Bulgarian Semen Novikov in the semifinal bouts, respectively.
The 2025 European Wrestling Championships will run until April 13.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi
- 10.04.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister
- 10.04.2025 [18:56]
Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study
- 10.04.2025 [18:23]
From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia
- 10.04.2025 [17:41]
From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
- 10.04.2025 [17:33]
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion
- 10.04.2025 [17:09]
New edition of English-language IRS-Heritage magazine published
- 10.04.2025 [16:37]
Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief
- 10.04.2025 [16:22]
Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists
- 10.04.2025 [15:41]
Azerbaijan, Moldova deliberate on renewable energy and decarbonization
- 10.04.2025 [15:35]
From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
- 10.04.2025 [15:24]
Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
- 10.04.2025 [15:02]
Lightmatter shows new type of computer chip that could reduce AI energy use
- 10.04.2025 [14:22]
Mackerel stocks near breaking point because of overfishing, say experts
- 10.04.2025 [14:21]
® Bakcell’s car numbered 55 in prestigious speed race VIDEO
- 10.04.2025 [14:12]
Azerbaijan, Italy expand cooperation in air transport sector
- 10.04.2025 [14:01]
"SİMA İmza" integrated into "Dostbank" mobile application
- 10.04.2025 [13:54]
President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media
- 10.04.2025 [12:59]
Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK
- 10.04.2025 [12:32]
How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report
- 10.04.2025 [12:18]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 10.04.2025 [11:02]
Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award
- 10.04.2025 [10:48]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 10.04.2025 [10:45]
Eye health linked to dementia risk
- 10.04.2025 [10:41]
Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin
- 10.04.2025 [10:21]
At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt
- 10.04.2025 [10:15]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction
- 10.04.2025 [10:05]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]