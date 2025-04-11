Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 European Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) thrashed Georgian Vakhtang Lolua in the 1/4 finals to progress to the semifinal. His success was followed by Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Mammadov (63kg) who defeated Croatian Ivan Lizatovıć and Islam Abbasov (63kg) who routed his Norwegian opponent Exauce Mukubu, making it to the semifinals.

They will face Armenian Manvel Khachatryan, Turkish Kerem Kamal and Bulgarian Semen Novikov in the semifinal bouts, respectively.

The 2025 European Wrestling Championships will run until April 13.