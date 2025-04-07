Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Three Azerbaijani gymnasts reached the final of the 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia.

Leyla Mammadzade qualified for the decisive stage by scoring 12.250 points and 11.500 points in the vault and freestyle disciplines, respectively.

Aynaz Majidzade successfully performed in various height targets, advancing to the finals with 10.400 points, while Albina Aliyeva qualified for the decisive round in the vault event with 12.175 points.

The finals will be played on April 7.