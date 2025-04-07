Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Three Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 European Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Wrestlers Islam Bazarganov (54kg), Ali Rahimzada (65kg), and Kanan Heybatov (70kg) defeated Türkiye’s Muhammet Karavus, Germany’s Nico Megerle, and Bulgaria’s Mihail Georgiev, respectively.

They will face Russian Nachyn Mongush, French Khamzat Arsanmerzouev, and Russian David Baev in the semifinal bouts.

The tournament will run until April 13.