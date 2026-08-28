Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Geopolitical tensions hinder development and exacerbate inequality

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at World Climbing Europe Championship Laval 2026

Euronews publishes report on Azerbaijan’s role in developing Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan’s new Permanent Delegate presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General

AzerGold’s export revenues increase by 25 percent

Azercosmos exports services exceed $15 million in January-July 2026

FIFA amends sanctions on Argentina players

Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through series of roadshows