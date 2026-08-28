Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through series of roadshows

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), together with eight tourism industry partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), promoted Azerbaijan as a year-round travel destination through a series of roadshows held in Shymkent, Almaty, Astana and Tashkent from August 21 to 27.

The events held in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan brought together more than 400 representatives of leading travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels, media outlets and other tourism industry stakeholders. The events featured presentations on Azerbaijan’s year-round tourism opportunities, recent developments in the tourism sector and a range of tourism products.

Participants were introduced to Azerbaijan’s diverse tourism offerings, including beach tourism opportunities along the Caspian coast, ski resorts, wellness tourism, gastronomy, outdoor and adventure experiences, cultural tourism, as well as the country’s modern tourism infrastructure.

The B2B meetings held during the events provided a platform for tourism industry representatives from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to meet with Azerbaijani partners, discuss cooperation opportunities and explore potential joint projects.

The events also featured Azerbaijan’s rich culture, national cuisine and traditional dances.

During January-July 2026, the number of visitors from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan increased by 5.5 percent compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 62,079. During the same period, the number of visitors from Uzbekistan increased by 40.2 percent year-on-year, reaching 42,288.