Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council

TRACECA and UNECE sum up results of 22nd International Seminar on building multimodal digital Trans-Caspian Corridor in Baku

Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report