WHO Office in Azerbaijan meets with journalists

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

The World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Azerbaijan held a meeting with journalists ahead of National Press Day, celebrated on July 22.

The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen collaboration between WHO and the local media, share information on public health initiatives, and explore opportunities for future partnership.

The event brought together journalists from various media outlets and staff members of the WHO Country Office.

During the informal and interactive session, participants were briefed on WHO’s key priorities in Azerbaijan, including building climate-resilient health systems, improving access to assistive technologies, immunization efforts, mental health programs, noncommunicable disease prevention, emergency preparedness, and other public health initiatives.

Hande Harmancı, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of media cooperation in ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of health information to the public. “At WHO, we see you as integral partners in public health and highly value this cooperation. Building a healthy society is only possible with your support,” she stated.

Journalists had the opportunity to engage directly with WHO experts, ask questions, and share ideas for future collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Harmancı addressed participants’ inquiries and noted that the open dialogue helped foster mutual understanding. She underlined the media’s vital role in shaping public discourse on health issues and called the event a positive step toward continued engagement and cooperation.