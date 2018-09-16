Baku, September 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Firdovsi Farzaliyev has won bronze at the Karate1 Premier League of the World Karate Federation in Berlin, Germany. He defeated Kazakh Kaysar Alpisbay in the men`s 60kg weight category in the bronze-medal bout.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Farzaliyev clinches bronze at Berlin Karate1 Premier League

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter