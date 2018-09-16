    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Farzaliyev clinches bronze at Berlin Karate1 Premier League

    16.09.2018 [17:26]

    Baku, September 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Firdovsi Farzaliyev has won bronze at the Karate1 Premier League of the World Karate Federation in Berlin, Germany. He defeated Kazakh Kaysar Alpisbay in the men`s 60kg weight category in the bronze-medal bout.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Farzaliyev clinches bronze at Berlin Karate1 Premier League
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [17:02]
    German judoka: "I will try to become world champion again”
    18.09.2018 [16:11]
    Decisions of IJF Executive Committee session held in Baku made public
    17.09.2018 [20:19]
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank third at Minsk tournament
    17.09.2018 [19:11]
    French referees to control Sporting CP vs Qarabag UEFA Europa League match
    Azerbaijan`s Farzaliyev clinches bronze at Berlin Karate1 Premier League