Egyptian news portal: Shusha becomes diplomatic capital of region

Cairo, April 28, AZERTAC

The Egyptian news portal Al Diplomacy has published an article highlighting the international conference on “South Caucasus Development and Cooperation” to be held in Shusha, bringing together representatives of international think tanks, as well the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies "Hivar".

The article quoted Head of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev as saying on his Twitter account: “With plane after name of Aghdam we are flying to the recently built Fuzuli International Airport to visit Shusha to hold international conference on "South Caucasus Development and Cooperation" with international think tanks under Shusha Majlis discussion format. Shusha becomes also diplomatic capital of region.”

Ogtay Bayramov

Special correspondent