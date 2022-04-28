Baku, April 28, AZERTAC Turyanchay State Reserve was established at a height of 400-650 meters above sea level on the territory of Aghdam and Yevlakh districts on 6 May 1958. The climate is moderate and hot, and arid in winter here. Forests comprise 73 per cent of the territory of the park, while other areas are forest-free. There are 4 types of juniper shrubs here. Wormwood, cereals, perennial and different juniper shrubs, oak, elm, willow trees, date trees, honeysuckles and other plants used to be cultivated in areas cleared from trees. There are about 60 types of trees and shrubs in the park. Although the number of animals in the park is small, they represent various species. There are 24 species of mammals, 20 species of reptiles, 112 species of birds and 3 species of amphibians here.

