Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington

The President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington, D.C., hosted the second annual traditional exhibition of national costumes from around the world.

Supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States, the exhibition featured Azerbaijan’s national clothing, including an outfit dedicated to Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat of both Azerbaijan and the Muslim East.

Zümrüd Ibrahim, spouse of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S., expressed great satisfaction at the country’s participation for the second consecutive year. She noted that being part of such an event was a great honor. According to her, the Azerbaijani costume, displayed within the theme of peace and diplomacy, was specially devoted to Sara Khatun, emphasizing her historical role as a pioneer in female diplomacy in the East.

In her opening speech, Executive Director of the Woodrow Wilson House Elizabeth Karcher thanked the embassies and organizations involved in organizing the event. She noted that the exhibition aims to demonstrate the power of fashion as a medium to promote peace.

The event showcased national costumes from more than 50 countries. Additionally, a special journal featuring photographs of the displayed costumes was presented to guests. The section on Azerbaijan included details about the fabric used in the costume, information about its designer—Konul Valibeyli, head of the Baku National Costume House—and a brief overview of Sara Khatun’s diplomatic contributions.

