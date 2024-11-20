Georgian minister: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway strengthens the middle corridor

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway plays a key role in strengthening the Middle Corridor, directly linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye. The modernization of Georgia's railway network is nearing completion, which will improve the efficiency of the main railway line and increase its annual capacity from 27 million to 48 million tons.

In his address at the high-level roundtable on "Sustainable and Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond" during COP29, Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, highlighted these developments.

"The construction of the Western Highway is progressing rapidly, with 70% of the roads now open for traffic. The new roads are designed in compliance with European road safety standards," the minister said.

He further emphasized that the Georgian government is committed to advancing intermodal transport facilities and logistics centers, ensuring the efficient transportation of goods via various transport modes, and supporting more resilient supply chains.

"Georgia is a partner in the transport infrastructure agreement and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, underscoring its commitment to international transport standards and best practices. I would like to reaffirm our readiness for closer cooperation to make the corridor more sustainable, reliable, and attractive, and to make progress on the implementation of our sustainable development agenda," Davitashvili added.