The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

South Korea’s Jeju Island, recently made internationally popular by the Netflix show When Life Gives You Tangerines, has quickly emerged as a promising eco-friendly tourist destination with a rich and melancholic history.

Our group, made up of journalists from around the globe attending the World Journalists Conference in Korea 2025, had never heard of this secret paradise before. Our cheerful guide, Sharon, explained, the record-breaking Netflix show When Life Gives You Tangerines was filmed right here on this island. Still, even with its global popularity, many of us, busy journalists were completely unfamiliar with the show.

I intentionally refrained from researching Jeju before the trip, hoping to experience the island’s magic with fresh, unbiased eyes. I felt confident that I'd enjoy it, as islands have a way of offering an escape from the chaos of daily life. The allure of stepping away from hectic schedules, endless rushes, and the ever-evolving doom-and-gloom scenarios is always tempting. An island offers a break from the world, allowing you to momentarily leave all the world’s troubles behind.

From the first moment we stepped out of the airport, the scent of cherry blossoms attacked us. March and April are the perfect months to witness the island’s stunning cherry blossoms, but Jeju offers something unique for every season. In the summer, its sunny beaches beckon; autumn brings a whimsical charm, and winter is marked by lively New Year festivities, making the island an attractive year-round destination.

Sharon explained that Jeju is often called "Samdado," or “Island of Three Manys”—referring to its abundance of rocks, women, and wind. I would also add "water" to this list of magical elements.

One of the most unforgettable moments of our trip was walking the Handam Coastal Trail. The 1.2-kilometre path stretches from Gwakji Beach to Handam Beach and is considered one of Jeju Island's most enchanting coastal routes.

As we delved deeper into the island's culture, we discovered the fascinating history of the Haenyeo, or the Sea Women of South Korea. These female divers have a revered place in Jeju’s history. Today, the oldest Haenyeo are over 80 years old, with most of them being over 60. Jeju’s Haenyeo are part of a matriarchal society that values and fiercely protects the environment. These women sometimes dive for five or six hours, even in the winter, harvesting abalone, clams, seaweed, sea cucumbers, sea urchins, and squid.

We also learned about the sacredness of Jeju's rocks, particularly at the Stone Park, which showcases the island’s famous Dol Hareubang statues—stone figures known as "stone grandfathers." Jeju Island’s volcanic origin, shaped through four stages of volcanic activity between 1.2 million and 250,000 years ago, explains why these stones hold such significance.

The island’s volcanic bedrock water is also believed to have healing properties, and we had the chance to taste it during our journey. By the end of the trip, I could distinctly tell the difference between regular water and Jeju’s volcanic water, which had a unique, refreshing taste.

As we continued our exploration, we marveled at Jeju’s commitment to sustainability. The island is a growing eco-hub, evidenced by the hydrogen-powered bus that we had a chance to test. Jeju’s winds fuel 18 windmills, and the Gasiri Wind Power Plant is a must-see, particularly in the spring when it’s perfect for taking photos in the beautiful scenery. The island is actively working towards a carbon-neutral future, integrating renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), smart grids, and microgrids.

Jeju has also made strides in the field of space technology. The island has been designated as an investment promotion zone, with the Global Ground Station Space System Network Provider—CONTEC—playing a key role. Jeju is home to ASP (Asian Space Park), Korea’s largest private spaceport complex, which supports low Earth orbit satellites. This cutting-edge facility hosts antennas from overseas space companies, including KSAT (Kongsberg Satellite Services) from Norway and RBC (Cyber Security Center) from the U.S.

As our journey through this fascinating island came to an end, I realized that it was impossible to fully absorb all that Jeju has to offer in such a short time. The peaceful atmosphere and natural beauty urged me to return to Jeju. In an attempt to curb my post-visit nostalgia, I promised myself to watch When Life Gives You Tangerines and experience the island's charm once again through the show. But more importantly, I vowed to return for a longer stay and fully immerse myself in Jeju’s tranquil vibe.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
  • 07.05.2025 [12:33]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
  • 06.05.2025 [20:08]

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
  • 06.05.2025 [19:28]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement
  • 06.05.2025 [17:40]

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement

Rabat Carpet Art immersive exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
  • 06.05.2025 [16:49]

Rabat Carpet Art immersive exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington
  • 06.05.2025 [15:02]

Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington

Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025
  • 05.05.2025 [12:31]

Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025

Closing ceremony of the “Nine Senses Fest” International Yoga Festival held
  • 05.05.2025 [02:10]

Closing ceremony of the “Nine Senses Fest” International Yoga Festival held

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival
  • 04.05.2025 [23:21]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

Iraqi President briefed on reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • [17:54]

President Ilham Aliyev’s expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam commenced

  • [17:20]

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow

  • [17:19]

President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

  • [17:17]

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam

  • [16:35]

Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities

  • [16:27]

General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

  • [16:24]

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

  • [16:15]

Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination

  • [16:01]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories

  • [15:50]

® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell

  • [15:45]

Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass

  • [15:36]

Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water

  • [15:22]

® Azercell and ADA University Foundation host “TechFront” Academy-Industry Forum

  • [15:02]

İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb

  • [14:47]

Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives: National Security Committee

  • [14:17]

Khankendi hosts scientific-practical conference on "Heydar Aliyev's legacy: Azerbaijan's Constitution and restoration of its sovereignty"

  • [14:06]

Azerbaijani grand master to compete in 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London

  • [13:48]

Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • [13:29]

Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects

  • [13:16]

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry

  • [13:13]

May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums

  • [13:04]

Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four

  • [13:01]

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to meet with US Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

  • [12:38]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

  • [12:33]

Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations

  • [12:14]

Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'

  • [12:12]

Mutation linked to thriving with little rest

  • [12:07]

Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held

  • [11:55]

Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump

  • [11:41]

Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan

  • [11:30]

NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation

  • [11:28]

Human Development progress slows to a 35-year low according to UN Development Programme report

  • [11:20]

Breakthrough discovery uses gut bacteria and AI to diagnose a chronic pain syndrome

  • [11:19]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan

  • [11:16]

Indian aggression martyrs 26 innocent civilians; Pakistan downs 5 Indian jets including 3 Rafales

  • [11:05]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

US meal deliverer DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal

  • [10:54]

Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG

  • [10:42]

Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel

  • [10:38]

Turkish Foreign Minister talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to express solidarity against Indian unprovoked aggression

  • [10:34]

Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan

  • [10:33]

Ancient poems tell the story of charismatic river porpoise's decline over the past 1,400 years

  • [10:14]

Davide Frattesi's winner decides Champions League semi-final thriller as Inter book final spot

  • [10:04]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit

  • [10:01]

Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan

  • [08:42]

Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 06.05.2025 [22:44]

Azerbaijani and Turkish National Defense Universities hold high-level dialogue event

  • 06.05.2025 [20:56]

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations

  • 06.05.2025 [20:53]

Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency

  • 06.05.2025 [20:32]

Japan Tobacco International explores social investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

  • 06.05.2025 [20:15]

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo

  • 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU

  • 06.05.2025 [19:31]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

  • 06.05.2025 [19:28]

Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation

  • 06.05.2025 [19:21]

Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President

  • 06.05.2025 [19:11]

Media representatives of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore prospects for cooperation

  • 06.05.2025 [19:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

  • 06.05.2025 [18:55]

President: Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects

  • 06.05.2025 [18:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam

  • 06.05.2025 [18:45]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency

  • 06.05.2025 [18:41]

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating

  • 06.05.2025 [18:21]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for cooperation on interreligious dialogue

  • 06.05.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

  • 06.05.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement

  • 06.05.2025 [17:40]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was wounded in right knee when a shell exploded 80m away

  • 06.05.2025 [17:38]

® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers

  • 06.05.2025 [17:29]

Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village

  • 06.05.2025 [17:26]

The United Nations Security Council held closed consultations under the agenda item “The India-Pakistan Question”

  • 06.05.2025 [17:07]

Archaeologists discover hundreds of metal objects up to 3,400 years old on mysterious volcanic hilltop in Hungary

  • 06.05.2025 [16:53]

Rabat Carpet Art immersive exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 06.05.2025 [16:49]

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building

  • 06.05.2025 [16:46]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was injured by Armenian armed forces remnants’ sniper fire

  • 06.05.2025 [16:27]

Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades

  • 06.05.2025 [16:10]

Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

  • 06.05.2025 [15:45]

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win

  • 06.05.2025 [15:36]

India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities

  • 06.05.2025 [15:23]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company conducts knowledge-sharing visit to Brazil in preparation for COP30

  • 06.05.2025 [15:14]

Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament

  • 06.05.2025 [15:11]

Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington

  • 06.05.2025 [15:02]

Expert: Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier – INTERVIEW

  • 06.05.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee accepted as member of international organization

  • 06.05.2025 [14:53]

Italy hit by wave of bad weather

  • 06.05.2025 [14:12]

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan marks new phase in bilateral ties – Iranian official

  • 06.05.2025 [14:08]

FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks

  • 06.05.2025 [13:54]

Belarusian PM informed of large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Fuzuli

  • 06.05.2025 [13:45]

® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025

  • 06.05.2025 [13:21]

Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

  • 06.05.2025 [13:18]

Saeed Khatibzadeh: No countries in the region share interethnic interests as closely as Azerbaijan and Iran

  • 06.05.2025 [13:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year

  • 06.05.2025 [12:56]

Baku hosts discussion on “Azerbaijan-Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes”

  • 06.05.2025 [12:52]

Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time

  • 06.05.2025 [12:41]

Belarusian PM visits Victory Park

  • 06.05.2025 [12:21]

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran

  • 06.05.2025 [11:54]

Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations, Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 06.05.2025 [11:50]

Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors

  • 06.05.2025 [11:35]

Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister

  • 06.05.2025 [11:32]

Scientists uncover hidden quantum link in cells, opening pathways for advanced nanotechnology

  • 06.05.2025 [11:26]