Special issue of Caspian Energy journal presented to Secretary General of Forum of Gas Exporting Countries

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Caspian Energy Club Chairman and Group CEO Telman Aliyev has presented the special COP29 issue of the Caspian Energy journal to Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. This was reported by the press service of Caspian Energy Club.

“Azerbaijan has long been a pivotal player in the global energy sector, and selection of the country as the host of COP29 is a testament to its growing leadership in the transition to a more sustainable energy future, and the international community’s trust in its ability to organize large-scale global events,” the Secretary General noted in an exclusive interview published in the latest issue of the Caspian Energy journal.

“The future of natural gas and the energy sector as a whole, profound changes taking place in the global energy sector, as well as what these changes promise us are issues that are central to discussion in the special issue of the Caspian Energy journal. These topics are of great importance not only for professionals, but also for the general public. The Caspian Energy journal is the most important source of information on key changes and development of the energy sector in such strategically important regions as the Caspian, Black Sea and Baltic regions. I would like to wish success to the staff of the journal in the implementation of this important mission and hope that the magazine will reach even greater heights in the years ahead,” Mohamed Hamel noted.

The Secretary General concluded by inviting Caspian Energy Club members to Doha to meet with representatives of other companies, discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchange opinions on issues of mutual interest.

It is worth reminding that Azerbaijan, having become a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is actively involved in the global fight against climate change. In particular, the country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The country’s liberated lands were declared “green energy” zones by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic. These territories are planned to be transformed into zero-emission zones by 2050.

Released in 70 countries across the world, the Caspian Energy journal is publishing exclusive interviews of different countries’ Presidents and PMs, as well as interviews of chief executives of large transnational companies, including those of leading world experts and analysts, in every issue. According to different estimates, the Caspian Energy journal is ranked among the top 5 leading editions of the Caspian, Black Sea and Baltic regions, focusing on investments, green economy, conventional and green energy, industry and innovative technologies. The journal serves as a reference point for many investors wishing to determine their area of activity in these regions.

Established in June 2002, Caspian Energy Club brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations across 50 countries. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of Caspian Energy Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Club operates, as well as to encourage and actively engage in B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

Caspian Energy Club is an international business networking platform regularly conducting different events. Headquartered in Baku, Caspian Energy Club performs its activity mainly in the middle corridor countries and has representative offices operating in Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Poland, Türkiye, UAE, Uzbekistan as well as authorized representatives around the globe.

Caspian Energy Club International was established in 2023 with the aim to manage international projects of Caspian Energy Club. Within 5 years Caspian Energy Club International plans to open offices in 100 countries across the world. One of the major functions of Caspian Energy Club International is to manage the Club’s activity in countries where no representatives are present, and work out a single strategy for all Caspian Energy Club foreign offices and companies to lobby and promote green economy, green energy and green finance projects, as well as those on digital transformation and introduction of innovative technologies.