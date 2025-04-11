Support Group for the People of Corsica in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis issues statement in response to resolution adopted by French National Assembly

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

“The French National Assembly has once again demonstrated bias against Azerbaijan by adopting a resolution containing baseless allegations, including claims regarding the activities of the Baku Initiative Group. Furthermore, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, reiterated these allegations in his address to the National Assembly, leveling unfounded accusations against our country,” said the Support Group for the People of Corsica in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a statement issued in response to the resolution.

The statement continues: “We, the Support Group for the People of Corsica in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, strongly condemn this resolution and the positions expressed therein, which contravene international law and objective reality. We view these actions as yet another manifestation of France's campaign to discredit Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Azerbaijan consistently adheres to the principles of international law, particularly the principle of state sovereignty. The Baku Initiative Group is precisely the platform that, based on these principles, opposes colonial policies on international platforms and seeks to support peoples fighting for freedom and justice.

The French side’s attempts to discredit this initiative stem from their intention to justify their own harmful colonial policy.

The very fact that France, a state that claims to defend international law and democracy, condoned the 30-year-long Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and remained indifferent to the eviction of over a million Azerbaijanis from their homeland and the destruction of cultural and religious heritage, exposes its hypocrisy. It also serves as a glaring example of the double standards it applies.

Today, we live in our sovereign territories, under the leadership of Azerbaijan's victorious leader, and our territorial integrity has been fully restored. Therefore, we understand France’s destructive policy in the South Caucasus. Yet, we can observe that France is attempting to apply the same colonial logic in our region. France continues to arm Armenia, using it as a manipulative tool.

Currently, the French authorities are attempting to discredit Azerbaijan's legitimate actions, which are rooted in international law. At the same time, France should realize that its colonial policy, as well as its flagrant violations of the will of native peoples in New Caledonia and other regions, have come under the scrutiny of the international community, thanks to the efforts of the Baku Initiative Group.

We call on the authorities and legislative bodies of France to cease their policies that contradict the principles of international law and fairness, to respect the fundamental human rights of peoples, and to ensure the realization of the independence aspirations of the peoples of overseas territories.”