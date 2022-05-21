  • HOMEPAGE
    Muslim religious figures from Georgia visit liberated Aghdam district

    21.05.2022 [13:54]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Muslim religious figures arriving from Georgia have today visited the liberated from Armenian occupation city of Aghdam.

    AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that the visit aims to acquaint the religious figures with the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam, the historical sites, religious monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism, as well as the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in the city after its liberation.

     

