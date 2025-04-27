Berlin hosts Congress of Azerbaijani Doctors

Berlin, April 27, AZERTAC

The Congress of Azerbaijani Doctors was held on April 26 at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Medical Workers' Association (DAMV). Over 200 doctors from Germany and several other countries attended the congress.

Opening the congress, Abbas Ahmadli, co-founder and first chairman of the DAMV Board, spoke about the main objectives of the DAMV and the congress. He stated that the congress aimed to bring together Azerbaijani doctors to discuss pressing healthcare issues, expand international cooperation, and explore the future development prospects of Azerbaijan's medical education.

Agil Huseynzade, Chairman of the DAMV Board, emphasized that the Association, which unites Azerbaijani doctors in Germany, is also actively involved in diaspora activities. He noted that discussions at the congress would focus on the involvement of Azerbaijani doctors working in Azerbaijan, Germany, Türkiye, the UK, and Russia in the development of healthcare in the country, as well as their active participation in this process and networking.

In his speech, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, highlighted that Azerbaijani doctors, as part of the intellectual core of the diaspora, have effectively promoted Azerbaijan with their knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to humanitarian values. He expressed confidence that the congress would contribute to uniting Azerbaijani doctors in Germany as a single force.

The ambassador reminded the audience of the significant reforms in the healthcare sector and the modernization of healthcare infrastructure in Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany providing support for these reforms with their knowledge and experience.

He also highlighted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany in various fields, noting the recent high-level mutual visits that have created new opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties. It was emphasized that Azerbaijani doctors would play a key role in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan in Europe, including in Germany, the diplomat stressed the importance of joint efforts to counter these efforts and to spread the truth about Azerbaijan’s development and its policies of peace and stability in the region.

The ambassador also pointed out that the establishment of modern educational, scientific, and healthcare systems in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is a significant achievement, with the opening of Garabagh University in Khankendi being a source of pride for every Azerbaijani. He emphasized the historical significance of the university's participation in the congress.

Following the speeches, Fuad Mahmudlu, a member of the DAMV Board, gave a presentation on the association’s activities, providing detailed information about the DAMV's objectives and its main areas of work, including the organization of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany and their contributions to the development of healthcare in Azerbaijan.

Professor Garay Garaybayli, Rector of Azerbaijan Medical University, spoke about how Azerbaijani doctors working abroad have contributed to the country’s healthcare reforms through their achievements and organization. He noted that significant progress in healthcare in Azerbaijan is due to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. He also mentioned that Azerbaijani doctors working abroad have actively participated in this process by sharing their experiences.

Samir Babayev, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Garabagh University, highlighted the significant attention given to healthcare development in Azerbaijan's liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of applying the knowledge and experience of Azerbaijani doctors working abroad in this process and encouraged his colleagues to actively participate in the development of healthcare in the liberated territories.

Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (TABİB), noted the active participation of Azerbaijani doctors working abroad in projects carried out not only in Baku but also in various regions of the country.

After the opening speeches, the congress continued with panel sessions and presentations. A reception was organized following the closing ceremony.

The German-Azerbaijani Medical Workers' Association (DAMV) was established in January 2021 by a group of Azerbaijani doctors working in Germany.

