Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins 6 medals on opening day

Požega, April 8, AZERTAC

The opening day of the taekwondo competitions at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia ended on a high note for the Azerbaijani national team, with athletes securing a total of six medals.

Events held in the city of Požega saw Azerbaijani girls and boys deliver strong performances.

In the girls’ division, Rugayya Aliyeva (33 kg) won gold after defeating Brazil’s Maria Heloisa de Almeida in the final. Madina Aslanlı (29 kg) claimed silver, falling to Thailand’s Anya Khansuki in the final round. Mehriban Ismayilli (44 kg) and Gulnaz Abdullayeva (59 kg) each secured bronze after semifinal losses to Taiwan’s Vui-Ni Chang and China’s Du Ruisi, respectively.

In the boys’ events, Abil Mehreli (45 kg) earned silver following a final-round defeat to Iran’s Martia Shamsizadeh, while Saleh Heydarov (53 kg) took bronze after losing in the semifinals to a Brazilian athlete.

Other competitors, including Sabir Mammadli (33 kg), Nicat Nadirov (41 kg), Aysu Aslanlı (41 kg), and Hagigat Alasgarli (51 kg), reached the quarterfinals but did not advance further.

The Azerbaijani team will continue its campaign on April 9, with 10 more taekwondo athletes set to compete.