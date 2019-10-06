Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female fighter Irina Zaretska (68kg) has progressed to the final of the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow. She will face Chinese Tang Lingling in the final. The tournament brought together 642 karate fighters from 85 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani female fighter reaches final at Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter