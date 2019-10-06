    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani female fighter reaches final at Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow

    06.10.2019 [16:27]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fighter Irina Zaretska (68kg) has progressed to the final of the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow.

    She will face Chinese Tang Lingling in the final.

    The tournament brought together 642 karate fighters from 85 countries.

