    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $122

    26.05.2022 [11:36]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.13 to trade at $122.81.

