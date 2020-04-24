European Weightlifting Championships rescheduled for second time as new dates chosen

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

This year`s European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow have been rescheduled for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF), the event in the Russian capital is set to be held from October 31 to November 8, 2020.

The Championships had initially been scheduled for April 4 to 12 before being rearranged for June 13 to 21.

The event is the qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.