Sossusvlei – world`s tallest sand dunes

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Located in Namibia's coastal desert, the remote Sossusvlei region is home to the world's tallest sand dunes including one that is nearly a quarter-mile high.

Fauna in the Sossusvlei area is relatively rich. It mostly comprises small animals that can survive with little water, including a number of arthropods, small reptiles and small mammalians such as rodents or jackals; bigger animals include antelopes and ostriches.

During the flood season, several migrant bird species appear along the marshes and rivers.

Sossusvlei Lodge offers direct access to the towering red sand dunes, the famous pan of Sossusvlei, the scorched black trees of Dead Vlei and the remarkable depths of the Sesriem Canyon.

The Superior Accommodation units at Sossusvlei Lodge feature a patio to enjoy views over the Desert landscapes.

The Sossusvlei Lodge Adventure Centre provides a range of activities including Guided Excursions to Deadvlei and Sossusvlei, Elim dune walks, Sundowner Trips, Hot Air Ballooning, Scenic Flights and much more to explore the area's natural beauty.